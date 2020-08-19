The beginning of August didn’t have its normal influx of people and art without the annual Anacortes Arts Festival, which normally brings in roughly 100,000 over the first weekend of the month. That doesn’t mean August is without Arts Festival activities, though.
Festival staff and volunteers are starting up multiple projects this week aimed at bring more art to the people of Anacortes, director Meredith McIlmoyle said in an email.
“It is important to the Festival that we stay engaged with our community and keep offering opportunities to celebrate art,” she wrote. “We hope to continue to offer as many activities as we can through this time.”
Festival volunteers hung art in multiple locations throughout downtown this weekend as a sort of window-based artwalk, McIlmoyle said.
Pieces are now hung up in the windows at Bayshore Office Supply, Elsa and Co., Edward Jones, the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce office and the space that used to house Good Stuff Gallery. More are coming at the Bank of the Pacific and Union Tavern. The artwalk continues until the end of September, with the pieces being changed out for new ones in a couple of weeks.
It is also offering a look inside area studios in conjunction with the 98221 Studio Tour. A new video series, premiering on the festival’s Facebook page, offers virtual looks inside many studios in town.
The Arts Festival is also hosting a contest for young artists throughout Anacortes, with some sweet prizes.
Children of all ages can design chalk art on the sidewalks outside any time between Aug. 21 and 30. Anyone who creates a chalk design can send it in to events@anacortesartsfestival.com.
The top 10 entries will win an ice cream gift certificate from contest sponsor Lopez Island Creamery.
The festival is giving away free bags of sidewalk chalk to those people who want to participate but don’t have chalk at home.
The bags will be outside the door at the festival office (505 O Ave.) starting Friday.
There is a limited number, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis, McIlmoyle said.
