It's a reminder — don't believe everything you see on Facebook.
The annual Anacortes Art Festival, originally scheduled for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, remains canceled, organizers say. A fraudulent Facebook event has urged people to tune in to the event, promising a livestream and updates from a festival that normally brings in roughly 100,000 people.
The event posting is not real, festival Director Meredith McIlymoyle said. She’s reported it to Facebook twice and hasn’t heard back.
People are sending her angry notes accusing her of being irresponsible and holding a big event right now during the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival staff and board made the decision to cancel the festival in early June.
It’s still working on ways to bring art to people, even without the three-day event, McIlmoyle said.
The virtual Arts Dash runs Aug. 1-7, challenging participants to run/walk a 5K, 10K or half-marathon around Anacortes. There are suggested routes, but all participants are logging their own miles for the run, which brings in funds for public art.
There is also a drive-by thank you for volunteers Saturday, McIlmoyle said.
Next week, the festival is working with the Anacortes Arts Commission to start a new program to feature art in downtown storefront windows. It’s a way to see art without having to congregate in one place, she said.
It is also working with the 98221 Studio Tour organizers to present filmed tours of different studios around Anacortes. The first video, a virtual tour of Darlene Kister’s jewelery studio, is on the festival website now.
Coming up is a kids chalk art competition to allow young artists to showcase their skills outside, McIlmoyle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.