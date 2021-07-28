As the first weekend of August draws close, the staff at the Anacortes Arts Festival office is moving faster and faster to put together this year’s festival.
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is back Aug. 6-8, with slightly fewer booths and a few changes but much of the same feel as before, according to festival Executive Director Meredith McIlmoyle.
“We are most looking forward to seeing happy faces at the festival,” she said.
McIlmoyle and her team have changed plans several times during the past year because of changing COVID-19 regulations.
There was never a point when McIlmoyle considered the possibility of not holding some sort of festival, but she just didn’t know what the festival would look like.
Early on, she thought staff may just be able to have a fine art show, because they could limit attendance.
Then, she thought she would have to severely limit the number of booths.
After Gov. Jay Inslee opened up the state, though, she was able to put together a full festival, with most of what people are used to seeing.
“We didn’t want to cancel our festival for two years in a row,” McIlmoyle said. “We felt that would really dampen our ability to provide joy and do the work in the community we do.”
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the annual festival, she said. The festival is using the art it chose for the canceled 2020 festival — an image by Slow Loris of Guemes Island.
“It was important of us to have a local artist for our anniversary,” she said.
The festival normally needs 9-10 months of planning, but this year staff is putting most things together in six weeks, McIlmoyle said.
There will be about 230 booths, about 25% less than normal, plus two stages, a beer garden and a wine garden. The alcohol sections are bigger than normal, which may create a more pleasant environment for the normally crowded areas, she said.
That’s true for other parts of the festival this year, McIlmoyle said.
“There are some changes we were forced to make that will make the festival better in the future,” she said.
The booths are a little more spaced out, though there is not an occupancy limit inside the booths unless the artisan requests one, she said.
Everyone should have a little more “elbow room,” McIlmoyle said.
Some of the food will be in the normal dining area between Second and Third streets, but food trucks will also be on side streets along the festival.
The working artists will still fill the area from First to Second streets. On each of the three days of the festival, six returning artist groups will demonstrate how they create art.
There is no mask requirement, but everyone is asked to respect others’ choices to wear a mask or not, McIlmoyle said.
A list of musical artists is online, as is a list of the artists who will have their art displayed inside the Transit Shed. In addition to the juried show, a special focus will be put on shoes designed with a variety of materials by a variety of artists.
Instead of a big opening party, the opening of the fine art show is noon to 5 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 1. Then, the show will be open during the the festival.
The children’s section of the festival has the most challenges in terms of health and safety because many of the visitors to that section are not able to be vaccinated, McIlmoyle said. Safety measures will be in place and there will be a variety of activities there for the festival’s young visitors, she said.
The festival is also looking for volunteers to help with the annual event. Some volunteers aren’t returning this year, so some spots need to be filled, McIlmoyle said. Information is on the festival’s website.
Also available on the website are tickets to other events, such as the Art Dash fun run July 31, a “Garments of Distinction” art show with Anita Meyer Aug. 2 and a wine tasting fundraiser with Fidalgo DanceWorks Aug. 7.
Information: anacortesartsfestival.com.
