...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Arts Festival purchase of Anacortes Cinemas building in progress
Plans are moving forward on building a brand-new art center in Anacortes that will house various types of visual and performance arts. But things are taking longer than expected.
The Anacortes Arts Festival, along with its collaborative partners, is in the process of buying the building at 415 O Ave., that currently houses Anacortes Cinemas.
The building sits on land owned by the City of Anacortes, so that lease needs to be approved by both sides before the property purchase can be finalized, festival Executive Director Meredith McIlmoyle said.
The festival and its partners, including Fidalgo DanceWorks, Anacortes Community Theater and the Anacortes Music Project, "remain committed to the project and are excited about bringing an arts and cultural center to our community, where we can all enjoy art, music, movies, dance and performance together," DanceWorks Development Director Melissa Turnage said in an email.
In the next month or so, McIlmoyle expects the lease contract to go to the City Council for approval. At that time, there will be more opportunities for public comment, she said.
The festival already held two community input sessions about plans for the new art center and what it could contain.
It may also hold additional community input sessions in the coming months, outside of City Council meetings, that have more concrete architectural plans.
The lease with the city does stipulate that the showing of movies is included in the use of that space.
Right now, McIlmoyle is collecting all the public comments she sees on social media posts about the cinema so that she can hopefully incorporate as much as possible into the future design.
Once the city, the festival and its partners have all approved the lease, the sale will be finalized, she said. That will likely take a couple of months.
The festival has already secured the financing it needs for the sale, and a sale agreement with the owner is in place, so this land contract is the final piece, she said.
After the sale is finalized, the festival will move forward with architectural plans, construction plans and permitting. It will work with the current leaseholder, Far Away Entertainment, at that time "to keep first-run movies going as long as possible," McIlmoyle said.
She said it's become clear that the movie industry has been changed forever by the COVID-19 pandemic, and she looks forward to finding creative ways to use the movie screens in the new center in a way that helps the location become a hub of all kinds of art, including films.
"We want to create something the community can really get behind," McIlmoyle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.