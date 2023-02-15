Large rectangles with small rectangles inside can become buildings. Add a rectangle to some circles and a bus emerges, and hearts can come together to make butterflies. But the shapes that would come together to make the iconic Space Needle on the Seattle skyline are a little trickier to place.

The students in Joanna Thayne's first-grade classroom tried to figure out what else they could make with basic shapes earlier this month when artist Sandy Ridge visited them.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.