Large rectangles with small rectangles inside can become buildings. Add a rectangle to some circles and a bus emerges, and hearts can come together to make butterflies. But the shapes that would come together to make the iconic Space Needle on the Seattle skyline are a little trickier to place.
The students in Joanna Thayne's first-grade classroom tried to figure out what else they could make with basic shapes earlier this month when artist Sandy Ridge visited them.
"It makes people happy," student Alice Harris said about making art.
"We can use our imagination," said her classmate John Veal.
Other students said they like painting and being creative.
Ridge is one of three elementary school art specialists at the Anacortes School District this year, positions funded by the Anacortes Arts Festival and the Anacortes Schools Foundation. The organizations have committed to fund the program for three years. From there, it will figure out next steps, Festival Director Meredith McIlmoyle said.
Ridge visits each classroom at Island View Elementary School once a month. Over at Mount Erie, Vickie Corley is set up in a classroom and also sees each student once a month or so. Joy Pesaturo provides art education at Fidalgo.
The program is modeled after one that has been going at Fidalgo, McIlmoyle said. The elementary schools don't have designated art teachers, so the Arts Festival and the Schools Foundation wanted to make sure those students still get to try their hands at different art styles and mediums, she said.
The media the students are learning vary widely, but include painting, drawing and printmaking and looks at cultural art, McIlmoyle said. The teachers can connect students with lessons that help them learn about the art of indigenous people, she said.
The organizations funding this program provide each artist a stipend and pay for the supplies for the classes.
Studies have shown that art helps students on a social-emotional level and helps them excel at other subjects, McIlmoyle said.
These specialists will also help lay a foundation that will help prepare students for the robust level of art education at the middle and high school, she said.
Without access to art in elementary school, students may be hesitant to take up an art-related elective in upper grades, she said.
Ridge said she tailors her lessons to the students' grade level and pulls from years as a teaching assistant while working with the kids.
She visits the school a couple of times a week to make sure she sees each student once a month.
Ridge is a self-taught artist from a family of artists who started painting as a teenager and has worked on stage design over the years. As she lived in the islands, her kids would collect sea glass that she then turned into sea glass art pieces.
She's worked multiple jobs, including as a teaching assistant. She helped with puppet design and creation of backdrops for their plays.
Ridge said she thinks of her role in the School District as spurring creativity rather than teaching art lessons.
"I want them to see what happens when they play with shapes or color," she said. "That was critical for me as a kid. It's like an inner voice talking to you."
By letting them decide how to put shapes together, students have the freedom to try new things, learn about what different colors look like together and challenge themselves with what they make, she said.
"It moves them to try," Ridge said.
She also talks to the teachers about putting art projects into their curriculum. That is especially nice because she can't always see the completed work, as she has to leave each class after only 45 minutes. The teachers can help the students finish those projects, Ridge said.
Corley has lived in Anacortes on and off since she was young, and most of her art teaching has been done here.
Her love of art started with the "Little House on the Prairie" book series. She loved the pencil drawing illustrations in the books and set out to copy them. She started drawing as a student at Mount Erie Elementary School, where she now teaches.
While a student there, one teacher let her work on a big mural for the bulletin board along with a few other students.
"It was an extra special opportunity as a kid," she said.
She went on to study art, though it wasn't her major. She enjoys teaching kids art and giving them opportunities to express themselves through hands-on activities like collages, she said.
Through the years, she taught art through a former Anacortes Youth Art Program and through the School District's after-school art programs.
Through that time, she's done a "little bit of everything" from costumes to puppets to painting.
She also has experience working in early childhood and special education.
Helping students connect with art projects can help get them excited in other academics, she said.
This funding to bring art into the schools is one that will change lives, she said.
"It's so important for children to have art experience, even if they never do another thing with it," Corley said. "This is an opportunity to be creative that they don't get in other parts of their academics, and that's a very good thing."
