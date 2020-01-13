The forecast is calling for dipping temperatures and snow flurries through the week with an icy wind that can make it feel even colder.
As the weather continues to cool, the Anacortes Family Center staff is working to get people off the streets and into warm rooms for the nighttime.
With funding from Skagit County, a local family and churches in the area, the center expanded its hotel/motel voucher system this winter to help those who would be on the streets in the cold, center Director Dustin Johnson said.
The increased effort is new this year, in response to the closing of the Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter.
The program means a lot of hours checking people in and out of the motels and tracking down people who are living on the streets, said Jordy Pratt, the center’s community resource manager. The additional work is definitely worth it, she said.
“It’s so rewarding getting people off the street, especially with weather plummeting right now,” she said.
This program is working to make sure people are warm and, as snow continues to fall, “keeping them alive,” Pratt said.
More people are hearing about the cold-weather program and reaching out for help, she said. The program continues until March and can serve around 15 people at a time,
That includes up to two families, with children, she said.
So far since November, the center has provided seven families with a place to stay.
While individuals and couples need to check out of their motel room each morning with Pratt’s help and then report back in the evening to be checked back into the motel, the families are able to stay through the day.
“We want to provide a little more stability for those children,” Pratt said.
She still checks in with each family during the day, to make sure they are following all guidelines that are required for use of the program, just like the individuals and couples.
Pratt is out on the streets for her job, talking to those who are most vulnerable and connecting them with resources. So during the colder weather, she is doing more checks and reaching out to people she thinks could use the room.
Some people are checking in every day and sleeping in a warm bed. Others come and go and use the program only when they don’t have a place to sleep elsewhere, Pratt said.
The program is limited, so if all the spaces are taken, Pratt can connect those in need with other resources.
The center runs a year-round hotel/motel voucher, for example, Pratt said. That program is meant for people who are experiencing short-term homelessness and has a different set of guidelines than the cold-weather program. But, since Pratt is running the two programs side by side, she can help people out even if all the cold weather spots are full, she said.
The year-round program also recently expanded in another way, Johnson said. The center partnered with Island Hospital to help provide a hotel room for a person who is experiencing homelessness and is receiving treatment at the hospital, he said. The room is specifically for someone who will need to go back the next day for additional treatment or tests.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.