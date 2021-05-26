Changes proposed for the Challenge Program and for pathways to advanced learning at the Anacortes School District drew concerns and questions from parents and students this past week.
Several people spoke at the School Board meeting May 20, adding their comments to those who had already reached out to the district via email and phone.
As a result, the district stepped back on a decision to mix up advanced classes next year and will instead re-evaluate for the 2022-23 school year.
That will give leaders time to speak with parents, students and other community stakeholders, something that should have happened already, Superintendent Justin Irish said.
“Making that big of a programmatic change, we needed to involve families and the community,” district Director of Teaching and Learning Angie Miller said. “We need to do that work. We understand that, so we’re going to wait and going to engage a larger stakeholder group next year in that process.”
The new proposal, which has been discussed for a few years, would have meant that middle school students in the Challenge Program, a program for advanced learners, would be moved into a new cluster model. The changes proposed by teachers would mean that the Challenge Blocks, which combines English language arts and social studies/history classes into one long class period, would include both the advanced students and a selection of students from the rest of school.
Under the current proposal, that mix would be about half and half, Miller said.
That would mean that getting that lengthened class period and a different style of teaching would be opened up to more students, Miller said.
The proposed “clustering model” means more flexibility for students, she said. It also means shaking up the Challenge Program students. Many of those students have been with the same small group since first grade, so this would expand their group and give more students a chance for advanced learning.
The teachers taking on this new model, if it is approved, are the ones who already teach the Challenge classes at Anacortes Middle School.
Those teachers would provide more individualized and focused learning to all students, so each student would be challenged to the best of their abilities, Miller said. They are experts at working with kids at their level and teaching at multiple levels inside the same classroom, she said.
“It would mean serving students with flexibility based on their needs and where they are,” Miller said.
That would mean more project-based learning. It could also mean more social-emotional learning for students.
There could also be some setbacks, said many parents and students at the board meeting.
Sidra Marshall, a middle school student, spoke emotionally about her experience being put in the Challenge Program, to the applause of those watching in person and online.
She talked about being bullied while in general education classes and how finding a family within the Challenge Program made her feel more comfortable. She felt appreciated and valued, and being in a small, safe group reduced her anxiety.
Being challenged in her classes means more motivation, and she fears the proposed changes could have a strong negative impact on her classroom group.
“Please don’t let the district damage our world,” she said.
She said she is afraid that changes to this program, as well as proposed changes to the highly capable and advanced classes as a whole, could mean she is no longer challenged in class and will become bored.
“What am I supposed to do with these aspirations?” she asked.
John Hackstead asked why the district would change something that seems to be working so well for its students. He said he has no problem with changes, but they should have been brought about to fix problems. This program, as far as he can tell, has no problems, he said. His student blossomed in the program, and he doesn’t want other students to lose the opportunity to do the same.
“Let’s step back to genuinely think, ‘Is this the right decision?’” he said.
Paula Tull agreed and thanked the district for taking a step back.
Finding solutions that mean the best for everyone is the only answer, she said.
“We owe that to our children,” she said.
After hearing those concerns, the district is taking a full pause on any changes, Irish said. It is also going into this process with its decision unmade. After the next year of hearing thoughts and concerns, it will decide how to proceed, he said.
It will also present the research and teacher testimony it used during the first decision-making process, he said. So once all of the research and information is on the table, a fully informed decision can be made.
The delay provides time for community engagement in the next school year, which hopefully will have looser COVID-19 restrictions and more ways to bring people together for discussion, Irish said.
Math and Science
Plans to change advanced placement classes at Anacortes Middle School also drew concern from parents and students.
One change brought up several times was a removal of the advanced science class for seventh and eighth grades, as well as changes to math classes.
The advanced science class will not be available next year due to low enrollment, but that doesn’t mean it’s being removed entirely, Irish said.
If more students sign up next year, it will be back, Irish said.
Some parents are worried that removing advanced classes and changing pathways will mean students will get left behind.
Parent Julie Gold talked about how children whose families are well-off can purchase outside classes to help to keep their kids moving forward while others cannot. Removing in-school options becomes an equity issue for students, she said.
Evie Wehrhahn agreed. She said she has two students going through advanced classes in the district and talks to parents in other districts about how many things Anacortes has to offer. Families come here to experience this program, she said. Changing pathways could ultimately mean students get fewer AP class options in high school, which can affect their plans for college, she said.
Chris Hunter, another parent, said finding a solution that meets every student’s needs will make Anacortes a desirable district, he said.
Redesigning the math programs is not meant to remove opportunities for students, but to open up more pathways to more students.
“We looked at how we can open access and promote greater success toward students completing advanced courses,” she said.
The math changes are the result of years of discussion and a math study from last year. The study showed that while some students, especially those identified as highly capable, had pathways to success and advanced learning, others were left behind at the middle school. A restructure means more pathways and more opportunities before students get to Anacortes High School.
By promoting advanced placement more students, the district is not lowering expectations, but enhancing offerings, Irish said.
“We want to create more opportunities to help students have access to these courses that will support them in their life beyond high school,” he said.
Any instructional pathway changes will not have an impact on students currently in the classes now at the middle or high school, Miller said. Instead, it will be for younger students who are not yet in middle school.
“We have time to figure everything out,” Irish said.
