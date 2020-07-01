Several changes in leadership throughout the Anacortes School District are now underway.
Justin Irish officially takes over today as Anacortes School District superintendent. He already has been in discussions with the School Board and the now former Superintendent Mark Wenzel prior to Wenzel’s departure for a job in Singapore.
The district also has a new executive director of inclusion. Becky Clifford, who now works as the executive director of special services with Everett Public Schools, will start with the Anacortes district July 16.
She will oversee special education programs, mental health support and all the Anacortes School District nurses, as well as the district’s equity work.
“I appreciate Becky’s thoughtful and collaborative approach, as well as her breadth of knowledge and experience with special education, budget management and community engagement,” Irish said in a press release. “Our district’s equity and inclusion work is one of my top priorities, and I believe that Becky will be able to lead this work in a collaborative way.”
Clifford started her career as a special education teacher in New York. She previously worked with Seattle Public Schools as director of special education, a project manager and a special education consulting teacher.
She will take over for Fran McCarthy, who accepted a position with the Northwest Educational Services District.
“I am excited to join the team in Anacortes, and especially continue the district’s work toward equity and inclusion,” Clifford said in the release. “I believe that we can elevate all students to
their highest potential.”
Meanwhile, it was announced last week that Assistant Superintendent K.C. Knudson and AHS Principal Jon Ronngren are leaving the School District this summer.
Knudson, who has worked for the district for two years, is leaving to pursue work as an educational consultation and professional developer.
In his time in Anacortes, he worked with curriculum, with equity and with the virtual learning program developed this spring. He will work in Anacortes through the summer.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to have served the school community of the Anacortes School District,” Knudson said in a statement from the district. “Together, we have begun significant work around equity and inclusion that will positively impact the educational experience of our students. I fully expect that this work will influence others in our region.”
Ronngren’s last day was Tuesday. He is taking a position with the Mount Vernon School District as the director of personnel and human resources.
Before serving as principal, he served as a school counselor, Career and Technical Education director and assistant principal. He was the AHS principal for nine years.
“I have loved serving the students and families of Anacortes,” he said in the statement. “We have done great work together, built a state-of-the-art high school, and set our students up for success in any pathway they choose.”
The district will conduct searches for both open positions in the coming weeks.
Irish comes to Anacortes from Edmonds. He has been participating in discussions with Wenzel and the board on the district’s plans for starting the next school year this fall.
At a June 11 meeting, Irish, who had just taken his own oath of office, helped swear in the new student board representatives. The district has four student board representatives each year. The students sit in on board meetings, offer feedback from a student perspective and complete year-long research projects about issues happening within the district.
Each representative serves for both their junior and senior years.
This year’s graduating representatives were Grace Hill and Carson Lindholm.
Replacing them on the board are Cassius Tossavainen and Chloe Chambers, who will be juniors in the fall. The older representatives still on the board (and entering their senior year) are Sara Kumar and Cooper Nichols.
