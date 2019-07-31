0731 asphalt repair

Bobby Drye shovels the street subsurface and Ken Wiltse grinds asphalt Tuesday as street repair and resurfacing begins on Commercial and Fidalgo avenues. Lakeside Industries is doing asphalt work in four areas of the city as part of the city’s annual pavement management program. (Richard Walker / Anacortes American)

 

Asphalt work underway on several city streets is expected to take a month or so to complete.

Lakeside Industries is under contract by the city for $796,858 to repair pavement, place new asphalt, adjust manholes and utilities to proper grade and stripe pavement.

The project includes work on:

• Commercial Avenue, from the Highway 20 roundabout to Fidalgo Avenue.

• M Avenue, from 32nd Street to 35th Street.

• B Avenue, from 32nd Street to 29th Street.

• 29th, 30th, 31st and 32nd Streets, west of D Avenue.

During construction, there will be no street parking along these roadways, and there will be intermittent short-term road closures with traffic detours to allow for the work, the Public Works Department reported.

Flaggers will manage traffic access to 38th Street off Commercial Avenue, 35th Street off M Avenue and the B Avenue, 29th Street, 30th Street, 31st Street and 32nd Street neighborhoods from D Avenue. Public Works said residents of these areas should let flaggers know they need access and wait to be directed when it is safe to proceed.

The project is part of the Public Works Department’s regular pavement management program. Earlier this month, Public Works applied slurry seal on roads in six areas of the city. Slurry seal is a mixture of water, asphalt emulsion and aggregate that is used to fill cracks, seal the road surface and give the roadway an improved texture and uniform appearance. Slurry seal can extend the life of an asphalt roadway.

Other work planned:

• March Point: Trinity Contractors has a contract for $149,815 to repair existing pavement, including filling potholes and repairing cracks, in preparation for the county’s application of a seal coat. The work is expected to take 20 working days, according to city documents.

• Ramps and sidewalks: Trinity Contractors has a contract for $168,710 to upgrade ADA curb ramps and eliminate sidewalk trip hazards on Second Street, 12th Street, L Avenue and Q Avenue.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments