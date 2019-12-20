Bonnie Bowers’ term as Port of Anacortes commissioner from District 4 doesn’t begin until Jan. 1, but the stage was set Dec. 19 for her to hit the ground running.
She was sworn in by Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere, took a seat at the executive director’s table — “You might get a speaking part,” Executive Director Dan Worra quipped — and was elected commission secretary for 2020 and named the port’s representative to the Skagit Council of Governments, the Skagit/Island Regional Transportation Planning Organization and the Northwest Basin Redevelopment Advisory Committee.
Bowers ran unopposed for the commission in the Nov. 5 election after John Pope chose not to run for a second term. Bowers retired in March 2017 as Anacortes police chief after a 33-year career in law enforcement. In an earlier interview, she said the port “has the unique, almost radical, opportunity to diversify our economy, to provide assistance that small businesses need, to stabilize our economy to the extent that we don’t have dramatic swings. I think that’s very cool.”
Also sworn on Dec. 19 was District 3 Commissioner Joe Verdoes, who will begin his second term on Jan. 1. The terms of Ken Goodwin, Jon Petrich and Kathy Pittis expire on Dec. 31, 2021.
Elected as commission officers for 2020: Goodwin, president; Petrich, vice president; and Bowers, secretary.
Named as delegates to committees: Goodwin and Petrich, Port-City Liaison Committee; Pittis, Washington Public Ports Association; Pittis and Verdoes, Washington Public Ports Association Legislative Committee; Verdoes and Petrich, Events Center Advisory Group; and Bowers and Goodwin, Northwest Basin Redevelopment Advisory Committee.
Port commissioners are elected to four-year terms. The port district owns and manages Cap Sante Marina, the Marine Terminal, Anacortes Airport, Seafarers’ Memorial Park and 80 acres of commercial properties. The port district owns the Washington State Ferries terminal, which it leases to the state.
Pope is a professional engineer who served on the Anacortes School Board before being elected in 2015 to the port commission. Among his community involvements: the Anacortes Small Boat Center, Anacortes Chamber of Commerce Executive Board, and island trails.
Pittis, who served on the School Board with Pope, noted their parallel paths and wondered what the future might hold.
“I followed you onto the School Board. I followed you onto the port commission. Where are you going next?” she asked.
Pope responded: “I may be going to Europe, I may be going to Hawaii, but I probably am not going into politics.” Pittis quipped that she was fine with Europe or Hawaii.
In a proclamation and in comments, commissioners said Pope helped bring stability to the commission — three commissioners are in the middle of their first terms — and helped improve the relationship between the port and the city.
During Pope’s term, the port and city signed the Anacortes Maritime Strategic Plan, a road map for the city’s maritime economy over the next decade. The port also signed a five-year extension with Shell Puget Sound Refinery for the export of petroleum coke from Pier 2, and acquired additional light manufacturing land adjacent to Anacortes Airport and a business park on March Point.
“(You’ve) been a faithful public servant, always mindful of the needs and desires of the community,” Pittis said. “You’ve demonstrated a strong commitment to the port, serving as president of the commission for two years. (Your) focus on governance, the environment, economic development and on improving and promoting the facilities to meet the needs of our tenants will have a lasting impact on the growth of the port.”
