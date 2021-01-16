The national firefighting standard is 12 firefighters at the scene of a fire within 12 minutes 90% of the time.
“We don’t have enough people to meet that,” Anacortes Assistant Fire Chief Jack Kennedy told the City Council on Monday.
If firefighter/EMTs are responding to multiple calls, the first on the scene of a structure fire might be an engine with two firefighters onboard, Kennedy said. But until a third firefighter is on the scene, those two firefighters cannot enter the structure to perform a rescue.
“Under our current staffing, we have to wait until an additional fire engine gets on scene before we have enough staff to effect that rescue,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy has proposed an amendment to the building code requiring automatic sprinkler systems be installed in new buildings 3,600 square feet or greater. Fire sprinklers are activated when the temperature at the sprinkler head reaches 155 degrees. That gives the building occupants adequate time to leave the building, Kennedy said.
“The reason we’re asking for the sprinkler amendment is to get the fire knocked down or allow additional time for the occupants to escape under their own power before we even get there,” he said.
The City Council is considering adopting the updated International Building Code, a model building code that is used by most jurisdictions in the United States.
Planning Director Don Measamer said an automatic sprinkler system can cost as much as $10,000.
Councilmember Christine Cleland-McGrath, a real estate agent and former planning commissioner, expressed concern about how sprinkler costs would affect construction costs and housing affordability — it would apply to attached accessory dwelling units, duplexes and triplexes, the development of which the city is encouraging to meet local affordable housing needs. She also expressed concern that older buildings would not be required to have sprinklers.
Cleland-McGrath and Council member Anthony Young asked whether fire safety would be better bolstered universally — and more cost effectively — by increasing fire department staffing.
“What I wouldn’t want to do is write in legislation because we don’t have enough staffing,” Young told Kennedy. “Staffing seems to be an issue that we really need to confront, making sure you have adequate staffing to meet the demands and needs of the city.”
The issue will return for discussion in about a month, Mayor Laurie Gere said. The goal is to have the code adopted by July 1.
