It’s big. It’s blue. It’s the Atlantis, the latest ship to loom large over Dakota Creek Industries’ shipyard at the end of Q Ave.
The Atlantis is a scientific research vessel owned by the U.S. Navy Office of Naval Research and operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, a nonprofit ocean research and education organization based in Massachusetts.
The ship holds six science labs, two cranes and launches a three-person submersible vessel called the Alvin.
It’s the second time Dakota Creek has worked with WHOI, the first being when it built the Atlantis’ sister vessel, the Neil Armstrong, several years ago.
The 24-year-old Atlantis is due for what they call “midlife fitting,” maintenance to ensure the ship can have a long lifespan. This kind of work is expected to take about a year, said Rob Munier, vice president for marine facilities and operations at WHOI.
“The main focus is positioning the ship so it’s able to operate and perform its mission for another 25 years,” Munier said. Part of that work includes repowering it with a new main engine and generators for the diesel-electric ship. It will have a brand new power plant, the same system used in the Neil Armstrong.
“We had a great relationship with Dakota Creek Industries back five years ago during the construction of the Neil Armstrong and so far it’s a very similar experience,” Munier said. “It’s about quality, it’s about people caring and that’s the approach to business Dakota Creek has. It’s kind of like a big family.”
The Atlantis had planned to be part of a multiship, international research program studying the air-sea interaction in the North Atlantic, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that. So WHOI contacted Dakota Creek to see if it could bring the Atlantis in for refitting earlier than scheduled.
“We all came to the conclusion that if we could pull off the transit early, then getting the ship to Dakota Creek early would benefit all parties,” Munier said. “That helped us develop our protocols for going to sea amid the pandemic.”
Once work is completed on the Atlantis, it will head to the deep water of the Puerto Rico trench where the crew will run science verification tests on the Alvin, which is undergoing refitting in tandem with the Atlantis, to certify its new diving depths.
The last voyage before it came to Dakota Creek had the vessel in the Pacific Ocean so researchers could deploy the Alvin along the East Pacific Rise off of Costa Rica to explore underwater volcanoes and hydrothermal vents.
The ship has had its fair share of adventures, Munier said.
“Atlantis has a lot of exciting moments,” Munier said. “It operates the Alvin, and the Alvin makes some fantastic discoveries, and people are there to see them.”
Some of the Atlantis and Alvin’s missions include exploring hydrothermal vents in the Atlantic Ocean. It has also been an aid in the searches for lost vessels. The Atlantis helped looked for the Argentinian submarine that went missing in December 2017. The vessel also deployed an autonomous water vehicle which located the voyage data recorder for the El Faro, a container ship that sank in Hurricane Joaquin in 2015, which helped resolve the cause of the accident.
“Atlantis has gotten involved in a lot of interesting missions,” Munier said. “It’s a wonderful ship.”
