Anacortes City Council approved a resolution to designate Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day in Anacortes.
The designation is to honor the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The Anacortes chapter of the American Association of University Women brought the idea of designating a day to honor the historic event to council members.
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath read a list of names of those who were instrumental in the fight for women’s equality, with a distinction for the African American supporters.
“I think that it’s an important thing that we acknowledge that African American women didn’t necessarily get the vote in 1920, but they were there fighting with and standing with us, so it’s important that we continue to stand with them,” she said.
