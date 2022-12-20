Dead wild birds found in the Skagit Wildlife Area have tested positive for the H5N1 strain of avian flu, said a state Department of Fish and Wildlife official.

Fish and Wildlife said in an email last week that dead birds in the area had likely been infected with avian flu, and the positive tests confirm that.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.