Katie Harvey of Eastsound said she had a birthing plan for her son, Benjamin.
The events of Sept. 13 weren’t it.
Harvey gave birth to Benjamin at 6:05 a.m. aboard the San Juan Island Fire and Rescue boat Sentinel as the boat headed from Orcas Island to Anacortes. She shared the cabin with another expectant mother, who had been picked up earlier in Friday Harbor and was also being taken to Island Hospital.
They were traveling by boat instead of air partly because of weather, according to Chuck Dalldorf of San Juan Island Fire. It was 51 degrees and calm, but visibility was hampered by fog and smoke, National Weather Service records show.
“With our two islands’ mothers desperately needing transport to Island Hospital, Fire Boat Sentinel was the only available option,” Dalldorf reported. “The fire boat has radar, forward-looking infrared radar and marine automatic identification system to assist with safely navigating in limited visibility.”
Once Harvey boarded the fire boat, she showed signs that birth was imminent, and the onboard medical team prepared to deliver the baby, Dalldorf reported.
Benjamin Allen Harvey was born as the boat entered Rosario Strait via Thatcher Pass. Present at the birth was his dad, Raymond, a San Juan County sheriff’s deputy.
“With my daughter, who’s 2, I had an epidural and her birth was relatively pain free,” Katie Harvey said Tuesday. Not so with this birth. She delivered Benjamin — 8 pounds 8 ounces and 20.5 inches — with no pain-numbing medication and within 3 feet of another woman in labor. The circumstances were unsettling, she said, “as I guess they should have been, but after the baby was born the rest of it was smooth sailing.”
Anacortes Fire Chief Dave Oliveri said the fire boat and its youngest passenger arrived at Cap Sante Marina where they were met by Anacortes firefighter-paramedics Joel Pratt and Brooke Ringe, who transported them all to Island Hospital, where the second baby was born.
While the arrival of the newborn was a momentous occasion, Oliveri said the transfer from fire boat to Anacortes medic unit to Island Hospital was “uneventful.”
“Brooke and Joel are two highly skilled paramedics who were able to provide outstanding care to the mother(s) and child while transporting them to Island Hospital,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.