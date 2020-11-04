It was a cheerful morning outside of Mount Erie Elementary School on Monday, as staff, including Principal Kevin Schwartz welcomed students back into classrooms for the first time since March. Students in kindergarten to third grade went back to their classrooms this week, with students in fourth and fifth grades to join them Nov. 9. Schwartz said he was excited to see students back at school.
Balloons adorned several trees outside the building, placed by the PTA as a way to celebrate students’ return to school. Masked parents, students and staff members walked students to their classrooms but weren’t allowed inside. Anacortes School District Superintendent Justin Irish also stopped by to greet students.
