...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western
Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Bail set for 2 arraigned in fentanyl, gun case in Skagit County
Two Skagit County women who were arrested May 3 on drug and gun charges pleaded not guilty during their arraignments last week.
Angeleana Allen, 28, of Anacortes is charged with two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, a charge of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm, plus delivering a counterfeit controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl.
Justine Cryderman, 33, of Mount Vernon, is charged with delivering a counterfeit controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl.
According to court records, witnesses and victims reported that Allen fired a handgun into a vehicle near Cook Road and Old Highway 99 north of Burlington on April 4, after the victim and the victim’s father drove away from a drug exchange involving the two women.
Allen’s bail was set at $250,000 and Cryderman’s at $100,000.
