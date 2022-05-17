Two Skagit County women who were arrested May 3 on drug and gun charges pleaded not guilty during their arraignments last week.

Angeleana Allen, 28, of Anacortes is charged with two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, a charge of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm, plus delivering a counterfeit controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl.

Justine Cryderman, 33, of Mount Vernon, is charged with delivering a counterfeit controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl.

According to court records, witnesses and victims reported that Allen fired a handgun into a vehicle near Cook Road and Old Highway 99 north of Burlington on April 4, after the victim and the victim’s father drove away from a drug exchange involving the two women.

Allen’s bail was set at $250,000 and Cryderman’s at $100,000.

As of Tuesday morning, both remained in jail.

