Ballots due April 25 for Anacortes levy lid lift Staff report Apr 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ballots for the special election on the City of Anacortes's request to increase taxes above its levy lid are due by 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.The levy lid lift would allow the city to bring in extra money to fund more positions at the Anacortes Police and Fire departments. Proposition 1 would increase the tax levy to a total of $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed value. That's an increase from the current rate of about 36 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.It amounts to an increase of about $216 per year for a house valued at $600,000 — for a total of about $804.The money would fund five more Anacortes police officers and eight new firefighter/paramedics, which the chiefs of both departments say are needed to meet growth and demand.In Anacortes, ballots can be returned in drop boxes behind the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., and at the Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Revenue Services Finance The Economy Politics Security And Public Safety Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man commits suicide in Anacortes dog park City Council approves new drug use regulations Port of Anacortes explores idea of seafood market Anacortes wildlife rescue waiting for county permit as it considers move Letter: More responders mean mores lives saved COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.