General election ballots will be mailed out today to registered voters in Skagit County, according to the county elections office.
Election Day is Nov. 3. Ballots must be deposited into a Skagit County Elections ballot drop box by 8 p.m. that day or postmarked by that day if mailed in order to be counted.
The ballot includes races for president, Congress, governor and other state offices, two state representatives, state senator, two county commissioners, Skagit County Public Utility District commissioner, state Supreme Court and Skagit County Superior Court judge.
Here are some things county elections officials want you to know:
• Cast your ballot on time. There are two official ballot drop boxes in Anacortes. One is behind the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.; and the other at Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way. (For other ballot box locations in Skagit County, go to skagitcounty.net/Departments/AuditorElections/dropboxes.htm.)
If you mail your ballot on Election Day, make sure it’s in a U.S. Postal Service mail box before the last pickup of the day so it can get postmarked.
• Your ballot will be counted. Ballots deposited in a ballot drop box on Election Day may not be counted that night or, in the case of mailed ballots, until received. But that’s OK, county information officer Laura Han said Monday. “We count ballots until certification,” she said. Election results will be certified at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24.
Some 1,414 ballots were mailed on Sept. 18 to registered voters who are overseas or serving in the military, Han said Monday. Of those ballots, “347 have been returned as of today, Oct. 12.”
• Washington has mail-in credibility. The COVID-19 pandemic compelled many states to switch to mail-in balloting. President Trump has questioned the integrity of mail-in balloting, but Han said such concerns “are not relevant” to Washington state. “We have 10 years of mail-in balloting experience under our belt,” she said. “We have total faith in our postal system, but if a voter is concerned at all about mailing their ballot, they should take it to a ballot drop box. All of those ballots are picked up by elections staff by 8 p.m.” on Election Day.
• If you don’t receive a ballot by Oct. 21, contact the Skagit County Auditor’s Office Elections Department, 360-416-1702.
• Learn more about the candidates. A Voter Pamphlet was mailed to voters and is also available online on the Skagit County Auditor’s website. You can also read profiles of the local candidates on goskagit.com and goanacortes.com; type the candidate’s name in the “Search” function on the website.
Initial and unofficial election tallies will be posted Election Night, but only part of the ballots will be counted by then. Additional tally results are released in the days following, which will include ballots mailed as late as Election Day.
