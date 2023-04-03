Each year, the City of Anacortes can increase its property tax levy, which helps fund services throughout the city, by a total of 1% to deal with inflation.
This year, to help fund positions at the Anacortes Police Department and the Anacortes Fire Department, the city is asking voters to approve an increase to the max amount the city can request from taxpayers. The county will mail out ballots Wednesday. They are due back Tuesday, April 25.
Proposition 1 would increase the tax levy to $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed value. For a home valued at $600,000, that would be about $804 a year.
That's an increase of about 36 cents per $1,000 of assessed value (or about $216 more per year for a house valued at $600,000).
The money would fund five more Anacortes police officers and eight new firefighter/paramedics.
The levy lid lift proposition comes after the staff of both departments asked the City Council to budget more money for staff. During the past several months, the chiefs of both departments have spoken at the council meetings about closing gaps in service coverage across the city.
The AFD operates one team at each of its three stations. If multiple calls come in at the same time, the response times are longer than they would be if there was an additional team at the main station on 13th Street, Fire Chief Bill Harris said.
A total of 275 times last year, crews from all three stations were busy at once. Another call didn't necessarily come in for each of those times, but when that does happen, service is delayed to people who need help, he said in January.
About 60% of calls that come in need a response from that main station, according to the city. Calls increased all over the city in recent years.
Police Chief Dave Floyd has said that calls are up, but so are the number of people required for each call. Recent legislation has caused calls to take longer, which causes strain when only a few officers are on a shift, he said earlier this year.
Additional officers will help provide more coverage and allow officers to continue responding to every call that comes in, which not all jurisdictions do, Floyd said.
The council officially supported the proposition in early March.
Multiple people have spoken to the City Council both for and against the proposition.
Supporters point to rising crime rates and say more first responders are needed.
Opponents have said the city should use existing funds rather than asking an already overtaxed community to pay even higher property taxes.
In Anacortes, ballots can be returned in drop boxes at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St. (near the drive-through book drop), and at the Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way.
