A steady stream of vehicles rolled by the ballot box behind the Anacortes Public Library on Sunday, with early voters taking the advice of officials who have urged people to turn in their ballots sooner than later for this Nov. 3 election.
Ballots were just mailed to voters the middle of last week, but it was clear within days that early turnout was up across the county, according to Skagit County Auditor Sandy Perkins, who was helping Elections Supervisor David Cunningham collect ballots Sunday afternoon.
Both predicted that turnout in Skagit County this election could exceed 80%.
The box behind the library was stuffed full, and they planned to send staff to collect every day until Nov. 3.
Even as they emptied the box, voters kept coming with more.
The early voting is good news for election officials. It gives the county more time to begin preparing ballots for counting leading up to the big day. Preparations include verifying signatures and then removing ballots in their secrecy envelopes from their mailers. That will help speed up results, which can drag on for days as counting continues.
As of early afternoon Monday, the county Elections Department had collected 8,607 ballots from drop boxes throughout the county, according to county spokesperson Laura Han.
That represents about 11 percent of ballots sent out, she said. While specific numbers weren’t available for comparison, Han said elections officials said it’s the highest rate of return they can remember.
“According to our auditor, they’ve never seen a rate of return like this,” Han said.
Skagit’s robust returns apper to be part of an early statewide trend. According to The Associated Press, 50,000 ballots were returned in King County in the first three days of voting, surpassing the previous record for five days of 16,015.
Voters should have received their ballots already, Han said.
“If people haven’t seen their ballot by Wednesday (today), they should call the elections office and request a replacement,” she said.
A total of 59,023 Skagit County residents voted in the 2016 general election, representing 79.8% of registered voters in the county. There were 80,739 registered voters in this summer’s primary election.
Skagit County elections officials collect ballots from 10 drop boxes across the county. Two of those are in Anacortes — one behind the library, 1220 10th Street, and the other at Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way.
For other voting information, visit the county elections page at skagitcounty.net.
