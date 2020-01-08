A 140-foot barge at Lovric Sea-Craft that was scheduled to be scrapped in spring sank on Sunday.
Lovric project manager Ed Ehler said he was notified by a boat owner at the marina late Sunday that the barge appeared to have taken on water. He and another crew member towed it to shallower water east of the marina so it could be more easily removed.
“We touched bottom over there at about 10:45 p.m.,” Ehler said Monday.
What caused the barge to sink was unknown Monday. Ehler said the vessel is an old dump barge measuring 140 feet by 40 feet. He said it was abandoned at Lovric Sea-Craft about 12 years ago, and all contaminants were removed in preparation for the barge being scrapped.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.