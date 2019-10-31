Barrett Financial has become the first building privately owned building in Anacortes to receive fiber optic internet service from the city.
The company has been in the process of renovating its new office space on Commercial Avenue since last winter and started to move into the new office space this week. Fiber was installed the night before the move and ready for staff to use the next day.
Pat Barrett, founder of Barrett Financial, said that when he signed the contract on the new building, he went to the city to see whether it could have fiber installed by the time of opening. The city said yes.
“They made a commitment, and they followed through,” he said. “It was down to the wire — down to the glass, so to speak — but they did it.”
Renovations continue, but Barrett Financial staff are in the building and using fiber, and an elevator is on its way to installation. The new building houses more than just Barrett Financial. There are nine professional office spaces on the second floor, each with access to fiber optic internet if the tenants choose, Barrett said. There is also a conference room that will be open for community use once the renovation is complete.
“It was so important for us to partner with the city in the sense that the future of this building is really to be a community center building,” said Amy Hong of Barrett Financial.
Barrett said it is important to be able provide quick broadband speed to the office spaces because more and more businesses rely on video calls, streaming and other online services that require fast connections.
“We’re excited to be patient zero,” Barrett said.
Tenants begin to move in to the second floor in November.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.