On the fourth race day, after hundreds of miles sailing, pedaling and paddling around the Salish Sea, a tight finish awaited the WA360 racers who were vying for first — six teams finished at Port Townsend within one hour of each other early Thursday afternoon.
Finishing fifth was Anacortes-based Big Broderna, made up of Lars Strandberg, Jeff Dawson and Mars Le Baron, who managed to gain and hold the lead for a good latter part of the race in their 38-foot Corsail 31r trimaran.
“It was a really tough race,” Strandberg said. The organizers are “really good about making these courses miserable. They do their homework.” And it was a course with plenty of surprises.
Amazingly, paddling into and holding the lead in the first three days was BendRacing, a kayak duo from Bend, Oregon, who were in the human-powered class. Big Broderna and other contenders who competed using sails were in the “Go Fast” class.
“I have never seen kayakers row that hard and that fast,” Strandberg said.
Heading down to the Olympia checkpoint, Big Broderna kept battling seaweed getting stuck in its pedal-drive propeller, which the team relied on extensively with little wind.
We could barely walk after the first day, with all the pedaling, Strandberg said.
It was on the way up north from Olympia that the team really set sail.
“We were ripping through the Tacoma Narrows,” he said.
They were hitting over 25 to 30 knots and “starting crushing things all the way up to South Whidbey,” he said.
It was the highlight of the race for Strandberg.
After going through the Swinomish Channel and hitting the checkpoint in Bellingham Bay, the two teams ahead of Big Broderna paused. Big Broderna raced ahead to first place.
After making Point Roberts in a comfortable lead, the team opted to head south through the Haro Strait. The next competitors, clustered together, went through the Rosario Strait and ended up with favorable winds, which Strandberg said came as a surprise.
Then just 7 miles before the Port Townsend finish, the wind for Big Broderna stopped, and the next four racers edged in before them.
“The saying goes, how to win a sailing race is to make the least mistakes of all the teams. But everybody is making mistakes,” Strandberg said.
Above all, Strandberg was proud of his team’s performance and of all those who braved the course.
“Mars and Jeff are rockstars,” Strandberg said. “Everybody did 110%. I’m super proud of all the teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.