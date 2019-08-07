The Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department is reaching out for community feedback regarding a proposed bicycle recreation park on the city’s former landfill near the A Avenue trailhead in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
Fidalgo Trail Riders, a bicycling organization, is proposing a dirt pump track; a beginner cross-country trail; skills development features such as progressive drops and jumps, flow and slope-style trails, and a technical challenge zone; and a gathering area for education programs and groups like the Anacortes Mountain Bike Team.
According to FidalgoTrailRiders.org, proponents have been working to identify a site for six years and “are currently working through the approval process” to develop the park at the former landfill, which closed in 2009 after almost 40 years of operation. On July 17, Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford wrote on the Friends of the Forest website that wetland buffers have been determined and boundaries of the potential park defined.
“When the old city dump was capped and put out of commission about 10 years ago, we were unsure what we could do with that land,” he wrote. “The rules regarding closing and capping the dump prohibit the city from replanting it as a forest. Tree roots could penetrate or uproot the cap exposing what is below. An option we are exploring is turning this brownfield into a bicycle recreation park … In addition to learning skills, the park can help us teach local youths about conservation and stewardship.”
Some neighbors of the A Avenue trailhead are worried a bicycle recreation park will disrupt the ecological balance here.
Bonnie Baugh shared her concerns on the trail Friday, Aug. 2, as three owls screeched from nearby trees. “They don’t even like us walking by,” Baugh said of the owls. She said she also sees coyotes and deer while walking the trail. “I’m worried about kids being by themselves in a contained area … right in the middle of all this.”
Noting the trail’s use by bicyclists, she’s sees trail riding as less disruptive to habitat. “Bikes come through here, but then they leave. They’re not here all day,” she said.
Arlene Cook and Annette Macartney said grasses have turned the former landfill into a meadow in which they’ve seen coyotes, deer and rabbits. The site is located 300 feet from a beaver pond and other wetlands. The site is an inextricable part of a larger ecosystem, they said, and altering the site could harm other parts of the ecosystem.
“This is an ecosystem that has large mammals, predators, coyotes,” Cook said. “It has owls, obviously, because we’re looking at three of them as we stand here. (It has) hawks, herons, wild fowl, ducks, geese, tundra swans in the winter.”
Macartney added, “The beaver pond has a great variety of migrating birds that stay there — buffleheads, wood ducks, a lot of rare birds — which makes it this pristine area for waterfowl.”
Cook said beavers contribute to the hydrology of Fidalgo Island.
“Beaver ponds are storage for winter rainfall,” she said. “If we didn’t have the beaver ponds, we’d have flooded back yards and (overwhelmed) stormwater systems.”
Another neighbor, Stacey Curtis, said she thinks a bicycle recreation park is a great idea — for a different location. On July 27, she wrote the City Council about the dangers of disrupting the site. The city burned solid waste at the site in the 1960s to 1970, then until 2006 used the site as a dump for wood waste, asphalt, concrete and metals, according to a 2009 state Department of Ecology report.
Yard waste and street sweepings were composted there, petroleum-contaminated soils were treated there, and in the 1980s, sewage sludge was dried there. At the base of the landfill on the trail to the beaver pond, metal debris — including what resembled a hot water tank — protruded from the ground Aug. 2, and discarded tires were visible nearby.
The 2009 Ecology report noted toxic levels of arsenic and lead in groundwater and surface water.
Ecology concluded the best approach was to limit public access to the landfill, reduce infiltration of surface water into the landfill, use vegetation and/or fencing to discourage public access to the wetland west of the landfill “where significant metal and glass debris is found,” maintain a grass cover on the landfill, and continue to monitor and test surface and ground water for contaminants and toxins.
Compliance with the recommendations and monitoring of the landfill and surrounding wetlands, Curtis wrote, “would help to protect not just the local fauna in this conserved wilderness, but also neighbors and forest visitors — some of whom, likely unaware of the risks, even consume the wild blackberries that grow around the perimeter of the site.”
Lunsford said Monday the bicycle recreation park would improve the health of the site. More soil and rock would be brought in. Rain gardens would be established to collect stormwater that would be carried off in swales. Invasive plants would be removed and replaced by native species.
Lunsford doesn’t think there will be a negative impact on wildlife.
“Rabbits, they’re everywhere. They don’t seem to be disturbed by us, they have places to hide. Deer are not a threatened species, they’re all over … Coyotes, the same. You might see them there, but they’re going to be on the fringes, they’re not going to be impacted by this course in a way that’s negative to their survival. We have huge sections of the forestlands that are zoned where these things can’t happen — wetlands and buffers. This will not be in those places.”
