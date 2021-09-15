bikespot, an independent bicycle shop in Old Town, has closed after 13 years in business.
Owners Carolyn Moulton and Nick Stowe announced on social media Aug. 28 that they planned to close the shop in mid-September. The last day was Sept. 11.
In the announcement, the couple stated that Moulton will stay in Anacortes and continue to serve on the City Council — she’s unopposed for reelection in November — while Stowe is “heading off on a road trip to reconnect with family and friends.”
Prior to moving to Anacortes in 2008, the couple lived on Orcas Island where they owned Wildlife Cycles in Eastsound. They were featured in a story about bicycling on Orcas Island in the Nov. 6, 2003 Seattle Times. After 23 years repairing and servicing bicycles, “It seemed like a good time to do it,” Moulton said of the closing up shop.
The closure leaves Skagit Cycle Center on South Commercial Avenue the only bike shop in a city where advocates have long worked to expand the trails network and improve bicycle and pedestrian safety. Moulton has long been one of those advocates and said she’ll continue to be. She’s a member of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee and the City Council’s Public Works and Traffic Safety committees, “and I’m excited to continue doing that work,” she said.
It was uncertain Sept. 11 how the now-former bikespot building will be used. It’s located in a former alleyway between the Olson Building and Marine Supply & Hardware. The structure was possibly built in the 1930s or 1940s, according to Anacortes Museum director Bret Lunsford, but it’s still shown as an alleyway on county assessor’s maps.
Dan Worra, executive director of the Port of Anacortes, which owns the Marine Supply & Hardware building, said the port successfully petitioned the city a couple of years ago to vacate the alley so it would be legal to have a building there. “However, we vacated the alley solely to be able to make the storage area behind [it] contiguous. The benefit to the bikespot was secondary, at best.”
The Olson Building is owned by the Anacortes Housing Authority and, like the Marine Hardware building, is about 120 years old. The housing authority plans to restore the Olson Building in the fashion of its New Wilson Hotel, with affordable apartments upstairs and continued retail uses downstairs.
Worra said future use of the former bikespot building is yet to be determined. “There is a lot of maintenance to be done, so we are probably going to leave it vacant until we determine the way ahead,” he said.
