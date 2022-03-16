A new system will soon be in place to help immediately notify the people of Washington state when a Native American person goes missing.
State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, is one of the primary sponsors of the bill, which was passed by both the state Senate and the state House of Representatives. HB 1725 was delivered to Gov. Jay Inslee on March 10.
The alert, which works similar to an Amber Alert when a child goes missing, will be sent to phones, news and highway signs, among other places, when a Native American woman or girl goes missing.
“The unheard screams of women who are taken will be heard,” Lekanoff said. “The hand will be lifted away from the mouth.”
Native American women are four times more likely to be taken or killed than a white woman, she said. Native American women are at the highest risk of any race, she said.
“The legislature finds that indigenous people experience disproportionate rates of violence in Washington state,” HB 1725 reads. “Tribes, state leaders, and grassroots activists have done substantial work to identify factors directly affecting the rates of violence and to ensure that addressing the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people is a priority at every level. The legislature intends to provide law enforcement with additional tools to disseminate timely, accurate information to engage the public more effectively in assisting with locating missing indigenous people, and to compensate for the unique challenges that indigenous communities face accessing media coverage and the ability to share information.”
According to a report from the Urban Indian Health Institute, there were 5,712 cases of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in 2016. Only 116 were logged in the U.S. Department of Justice database.
This bill comes with training to make sure everyone knows what to do when a girl gets missing and to get the word out as quickly as possible, Lekanoff said. The alert system is organized through the Washington State Patrol.
For too long, this has been a silent problem, she said.
“They will be seen in flashes across your screen, heard in the streets and across the highway,” she said.
Running for office as a tribal member and being a part of this community means an intertwining of tribal, local, state and federal governemts, Lekanoff said. To bring about change and healing to the community, it takes everyone working together.
Washington is the first state to have a system like this, she said.
“We will take care of each other,” she said. “We will take care of women. No young girl who looks like me or sounds like should ever been afraid in the Skagit or in Washington state.”
This alert system is brought forward as part of a task force, which will continue its work and continue to make this state safer for Native American people, Lekanoff said.
