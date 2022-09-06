Blood supply levels across the region have fallen to concerning lows.
Bloodworks Northwest reported the local blood supply is running on fumes, as donations are down and patient needs for Type O blood and platelets are at their highest.
Last week, only 40% of the donors needed had booked appointments, leaving a gap of 3,600 open appointments. During the past seven weeks, Bloodworks Northwest has been short 300 units each week, according to the organization.
“At the moment, we have 125 open appointments throughout Skagit County for September,” Bloodworks Northwest Community Engagement Liaison Hannah McNutt told Skagit Publishing.
All eligible donors are urged to make an appointment to donate as Bloodworks Northwest is operating on less than a single-day supply of O negative and positive blood, the types most needed in trauma situations.
It takes 1,000 donors a day, of all blood types, to maintain a safe and reliable blood supply for unexpected emergencies and continued medical care in the region, according to a news release from Blookworks.
“Hospitals are already having to conserve onsite supplies, and we’re concerned the upcoming Labor Day weekend will further impact our ability to provide urgently needed blood for emergencies at a time when trauma units around our region typically experience high patient usage,” said Dr. Kirsten Alcorn, co-chief medical officer of Bloodworks Northwest.
A pop-up blood donation center is open at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., several days this month.
Open hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5.
To book an appointment, go to schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888.
Donating blood takes about an hour from check-in to post-donation cookie, and each donation is roughly one pint of blood.
