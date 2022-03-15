The Anacortes Police Department responded to 172 calls between Friday, March 4, and Thursday, March 10. These are some of them:
Friday, March 4
• A 48-year-old Anacortes man reported that gas had possibly been stolen from his truck overnight. He said that he found his gas cap on the ground next to the truck that morning, and a gas can pour tube was sticking out of his vehicle’s fill hole. He estimated about five gallons of fuel were missing.
• A 33-year-old Anacortes woman reported a vehicle prowl at the Guemes Island Ferry parking lot. She said that her car was broken into while parked in the lot and that items from the car’s glove box were left on the passenger seat, though nothing appeared to be taken. She did not wish to pursue charges.
• A grocery manager advised that a man who was trespassed was back in the store. Officers contacted the man, brought him to a patrol car and searched him. They apparently found multiple items plus debit cards, a driver’s license and a university ID card, none of which bore the man’s name. Officers found possible heroin on the man’s person. They advised the man that he would receive a summons for second-degree burglary in the mail and packaged the apparent heroin for destruction.
Saturday, March 5
• An officer was dispatched to a removal request in the 4700 block of Fidalgo Bay Road. Dispatch advised that a local resort wanted a 39-year-old Mount Vernon woman and her guests removed and trespassed. The responding officer arrived and spoke with the manager, who advised that the woman had been warned not to park on the grass near her space and that she and her guests had been causing a disturbance. The officer contacted the woman as she and an unidentified man helped her pack things up. She said she was in the process of leaving and denied the disturbances alleged by the manager. The officer trespassed her at the manager’s request.
• A 41-year-old Anacortes woman advised that her vehicle had been hit earlier in the day while parked in front of her residence. An officer responded and found that her car had significant damage to the driver’s side. A neighbor with security cameras provided footage, and the officer sent out pictures to local law enforcement to identify the vehicle.
Sunday, March 6
• There was a report of a broken toilet in the parking lot at the top of Cap Sante. An officer responded and swept the pieces out of the roadway into one pile and contacted the Anacortes Parks Department
• A 32-year-old Anacortes man reported that his father’s business had been broken into after he noticed the office appeared to have been rummaged through. About $541 worth of items, including $40 cash, appeared to have been taken.
• A 47-year-old Ferndale man advised that the catalytic converter had been taken from his vehicle while he was parked at the Washington State ferry terminal. The responding officer took a photo of the vehicle and noted that a bolt was left behind on the ground, which appeared to be part of the exhaust system.
Monday, March 7
• Three consecutive cases on March 7 involved catalytic converter theft, two of which took place in the Guemes ferry terminal parking lot.
• A 51-year-old Anacortes woman reported a vehicle prowl had occurred in her driveway. She said she suspected she and her husband had left the car unlocked after getting groceries, and she noticed it had been rummaged through. She estimated that $91 worth of property was stolen.
• An officer was dispatched to a removal request in the 3100 block of V Place. A 51-year-old Redmond woman reported that a third party had informed her that transients were staying on her property. An Anacortes woman and a La Conner man were trespassed.
• An officer recognized a man with outstanding warrants on 24th Street. The warrants included first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission. Officers arrested the man and transported him to Skagit County jail, where he was booked on his outstanding warrants.
Tuesday, March 8
• Fuel appeared to have been stolen from multiple vehicles on March’s Point Road and Reservation Road. The investigation continues.
• Dispatch advised that a 21-year-old Anacortes man was reporting that his vehicle was taken overnight. He owns the vehicle and values it at about $1,500.
• A 46-year-old Anacortes man called to report a fraud in which he had received an email from his boss’s email address asking him to buy gift cards for a presentation. He purchased $600 worth of gift cards and sent photographs of the scratched-off codes to the email. He later realized it was a scam.
• Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a local grocery store. A 32-year-old Anacortes man had allegedly entered the business against an active trespass notice and concealed about $43 worth of items before exiting. Officers found a handwritten list on his person that was comprised of various objectives, including places to steal from and items to take. Officers arrested the man and transported him to the Skagit County jail.
Wednesday, March 9
• A 33-year-old Burlington man advised that his gas tank had been drilled and about 25 gallons of fuel taken from it. He estimated repair would cost $1,000. He pointed out that a drain pan had been left under the gas tank. The officer submitted the drain pan and photos of the damage as evidence.
• There was a collision involving one-car vs. three cars in the 2700 block of M Avenue. The at-fault driver was cited for second-degree negligent driving. No one was hurt.
Thursday, March 10
• A 72-year-old Anacortes business owner reported that his business had been cased the previous day. An officer looked up the vehicle and found that it had been associated with calls for service around Skagit County, including a prowl, drug problem, domestic and a welfare check. The man said that he observed another man walking through his warehouse before leaving and walking across the parking lot to the other building. The owner confronted the man, who said he was looking at the warehouse because he wanted a job. The owner asked why he didn’t just come to the front office, and the man said the warehouse was pretty big and that he wanted an application. The man departed before the owner could give him an application. The owner requested extra patrols.
– Anacortes Police Department
