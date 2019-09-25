Homecoming has traditionally been about football, but as Anacortes High School gears up for its annual homecoming week Oct. 7-11, the School District is considering future updates that allow for a more gender-balanced celebration.
The week has traditionally ended with a football game Friday night, followed by a dance Saturday. This year, AHS doesn’t have a varsity football team, so the culmination of homecoming week on Oct. 11 will instead feature the junior varsity team playing at 7 p.m. at home against Bellingham’s varsity team.
Some School Board members, such as Erin Rieger, wonder if always ending with an all-male sport is fair to the female athletes.
Superintendent Mark Wenzel said at the September board meeting that there had been interest in making sure the focus on girls and boys was more even during homecoming week. After this year’s celebration, the School Board and staff plan to put out a survey about potential changes in coming years.
Eric Titus, the school’s athletic director, tried to find a way to end homecoming week with a girls’ sport this year, but couldn’t make it work, Principal Jon Ronngren said at an earlier School Board meeting.
However, both girls and boys will have games during this homecoming week. The girls soccer team will play at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, as will the girls volleyball team. The boys tennis team will have two home meets (4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8), and the cross country team will host a home meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. The girls swim team will host a home meet at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
That’s in addition to regularly scheduled activities for the week, including field night (6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Rice Field) and the homecoming parade (3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, downtown).
