The city held a belated celebration for those who helped repair the Washington Park boat launch, which was repaired damaged by a storm in February 2019.
The City of Anacortes held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 20, to recognize those who contributed to its replacement. It went back into full service in January of this year.
State Sen. Liz Lovelett, who helped secure $200,000 in funding from state, cut the ribbon alongside Mayor Laurie Gere. The project ended up costing about $180,000.
“I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Gere said to the partners who helped get the boat launch repaired, which included Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Culbertson Marine Construction and Transpac Marinas. “It was a phenomenal feat.”
Andy Culbertson of Culbertson Marine, said the project reflected “the great capacity of this town.” After a year of securing permits and funding, it took two days to put in the new boat launch.
