0113 boat capsized
 

A large boat, believed to be a tender, capsized and sank Wednesday morning west of the Guemes Island Ferry terminal in Anacortes. The boat is believed to have lost its mooring — location not yet confirmed — during the overnight wind storm. According to Ferry Manager Capt. Rachel Rowe, it collided with the bridge to the ferry ramp, drifted to the north of the ferry slip — delaying morning ferry service — then drifted west where it capsized and sank. No one was believed to be onboard the vessel during the mishap. (Courtesy / Justice Hyland)

More from this section

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.