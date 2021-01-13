A large boat, believed to be a tender, capsized and sank Wednesday morning west of the Guemes Island Ferry terminal in Anacortes. The boat is believed to have lost its mooring — location not yet confirmed — during the overnight wind storm. According to Ferry Manager Capt. Rachel Rowe, it collided with the bridge to the ferry ramp, drifted to the north of the ferry slip — delaying morning ferry service — then drifted west where it capsized and sank. No one was believed to be onboard the vessel during the mishap. (Courtesy / Justice Hyland)
More from this section
-
Storm overnight causes damage, power outages, some school closures
Posted: 7:29 a.m.
-
Anacortes students return to schools
Posted: 6:15 a.m.
-
Anacortes School District superintendent Irish finds footing at district during pandemic
Posted: 6:15 a.m.
-
Vaccine rollout across Skagit County still early in phase one
Posted: 6:15 a.m.
-
Port adds logs to water as habitat for forage fish
Posted: 6 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Congratulations to the Best of Anacortes 2020!
See the full list here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.