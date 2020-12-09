A boater was rescued on the afternoon of Dec. 2 by Coast Guard personnel after his 14-foot boat overturned in Guemes Channel near Cypress Island.
The boater was uninjured and sitting on the hull of the boat. The state ferry Samish also assisted.
“By the time the ferry arrived on scene, another vessel had assisted the distressed boater and the Coast Guard was able to ensure they were brought to medical attention,” said Bryn Vander Stoep, Washington State Ferries spokeswoman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.