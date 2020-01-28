A body found in the water off Cap Sante at 8:30 a.m. Monday has been identified as a 28-year-old Anacortes man.
Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said a resident out for a walk saw the body and called 911. Anacortes Police, Fire and the county coroner went to the scene, Floyd said.
The man’s family has been notified, but further information is being withheld pending completion of the coroner’s investigation into manner and cause of death, Floyd said.
The body was found partially in the water, just below and to the north of the Cap Sante viewpoint, he said. He estimated the man had been deceased less than 24 hours.
