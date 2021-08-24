The redistricting process is set by law to occur following the U.S. Census every 10 years. FLO Analytics, a consultant firm, has been hired to assist the county in the process.
“We only do this once a decade, and we want to do it right,” Lisa Janicki, chair of the Board of County Commissioners said in a release.
The next three meetings are scheduled:
• 3 p.m. Sept. 27
• 3 p.m. Oct. 25
• 3 p.m. Nov. 22
Information: publicinput.com/skagitcountyredistricting
