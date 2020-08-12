The Anacortes Boys and Girls Club has been navigating operations through the COVID-19 pandemic with the available resources.
Through the summer, it has been open for all-day programs, said Ron McHenry, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Skagit County. Still, it hasn’t been without challenges.
“It’s been hard because how we’re operating now is almost a direct inverse of how we normally operate,” he said.
The freedom of choice kids have when at the club is limited now due to efforts to contain and separate children into different groups to reduce possible contamination. Instead of sharing an open space with everyone, children are assigned to smaller groups with one dedicated staff member so that in the event there is an outbreak, it should affect a smaller number.
McHenry said it costs about six times more than usual to operate the clubs because of the pandemic.
“We’re really stretched in terms of resources,” McHenry said. “If not for the generosity of Skagit County, the community and a few major investors, we would not be able to sustain it.”
Scaling back is inevitable, though.
Art supplies cannot be shared. Gloves must be worn during games like foursquare.
The expenses add up for the extra supplies, cleaning and sanitizing products.
“It’s more labor intensive,” he said. The value of continuing the program, however, outweighs the obstacles.
“The scale of need greatly surpasses what we’re getting in,” McHenry said. “The message we get from parents is very meaningful and helps to boost staff morale.”
Fall programming will depend on the School District’s schedule, McHenry said.
While the hours might be reduced, McHenry is set on ensuring the club will be able to sustain its programming through the end of the year.
