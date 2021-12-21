In May 2018, Fidalgo DanceWorks hosted its spring show in Brodniak Hall, the last performance on the stage before the building closed for renovations that would take almost two years to complete.
The theater space opened again in the first months of 2020, so the theater department prepared to put on a show. But the COVID-19 pandemic hit, keeping the doors to Brodniak closed for much longer than anticipated.
This Dec. 11, the dance school took the stage again with “The Nutcracker,” the first performance of its kind in the space.
“It is not close to normal, but it is a lot better than nothing,” Anacortes High School drama director Scott Burnett said in an email. “This has collectively been the most difficult period for the performing arts in 100 years. It will take us some time to recover. Performing the ‘Nutcracker,’ having a choir and band concert, and having live theater on the horizon is a really big deal.”
The AHS theater department is rehearsing its next show now, in partnership with Anacortes Community Theater. The partnership will bring “High School Musical” to life on the high school’s stage in March.
Linda Johnston, the executive director at Fidalgo DanceWorks, said returning to the stage is really special.
“It feels great,” she said. “It went so well, you could feel the excitement.”
In addition to “The Nutcracker,” the performing arts school hosted its winter celebration the following weekend and performed at various other Christmas events this month.
After many months with no performances, it means a lot to the young dancers, she said.
The show was upgraded a little this year, with new costumes. The new Brodniak Hall offered lots of new features, like an amazing light system, Johnston said.
“We got to have a digital background for the first time,” she said.
Now, it’s time to turn attention to the spring, Johnston said. The school is enrolling for its spring classes and is planning “Adventures in Neverland,” based on Peter Pan, for its spring show.
