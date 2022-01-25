Crab

Some broken equipment at T Dock has been a challenge for area fishermen and crabbers, but everything should be back in working order soon, according to Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra.

The port has two cranes on T Dock that help commercial fishermen unload their hauls, he said. One of the cranes has been broken for a couple of months, while the other was down intermittently, he said.

This week, a crew at the port was able to get one working again, for now. The company that works with the port on the crane has been delayed for months, just like many other industries facing supply and staff shortages, Worra said.

They should be here by the end of the week, though, to get everything working, he said.

Any type of equipment that is outside and exposed regularly to saltwater tends to break down sometimes, he said. The port’s goal is to keep it up and running as much as possible because it’s a hardship when fishermen have to unload all of their catch by hand, he said.

“This is a piece of gear that they use a lot,” he said. “We know it’s a priority to the commerce that happens on T Dock. We are working hard so we can get it back in service as fast as possible.”

Most fishermen who use the cranes are moving live crab, though they use it for other marine life, too, including shrimp and urchins.

While these repairs will help get things going again, Worra said crane replacement projects will likely be coming in the next few years. That project will mean a $5 million to $7 million investment, he said. The port’s Board of Commissioners will likely start discussing the project next month, he said.

