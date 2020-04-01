Whoever stole two bronze sculptures from the Madrona Grove Sculpture Exhibit east of the Depot sometime between March 24-26 likely knew what they were doing.
Power tools were needed to remove “Springtime” and “Eagle Song” from the bases on which they were mounted on the north end of the grove.
And the thefts, discovered by a city parks employee, were for naught if the intention was to sell or recycle them.
In an announcement issued by the Anacortes Arts Commission, Leo E. Osborne of Guemes Island said they are numbered and signed for copyright.
“No pawn shop would take them, and although bronze has some copper in it, it is not worth cutting them up or melting them down into blocks,” he said. “Unless brought to them by the artist themselves, it is unlikely any foundry would take them.”
The Arts Commission asks that anyone with information call the Anacortes Police Department at 360-428-3211.
About the sculptures: “Springtime” is a 45-inch standing fawn by artist Terri Malec of Joseph, Oregon. “Eagle Song,” by Osborne, depicts two eagles in one set of spread wings. They were two of 17 on exhibit in the grove. Most sculptures have since been removed by the city Parks and Recreation Department and artists, Parks Director Jonn Lunsford said. Larger sculptures around the Depot remain in place because they would be difficult to remove, although Lunsford said if the artist wants their piece removed, the city will assist.
“It’s a shame for the arts community and for those who want to recreate there” and enjoy the art, Lunsford said.
The sculptures were part of a long-standing public art project by the Arts Commission to place sculptures by regional artists in outdoor settings for public enjoyment, Arts Commissioner Betsy Humphrey said. The project is financially supported by Windermere Real Estate.
Osborne called the thefts a “crime against the public.”
“Art flows through each of us and it brings joy for the simple reason that beauty is being offered to the world,” he said in the Arts Commission announcement. “What a shame this has happened, for all of us.”
Osborne said he hopes the sculptures are returned. “It has taken many years to formulate this public art program and it is the dream of many citizens of Anacortes to have sculptural art in the streets and public places of our beloved city, bringing joy and love and beauty to our eyes and hearts.”
Malec, who formerly lived on Guemes Island, said she has exhibited with the Anacortes Arts Commission sculpture program for years so the public can “appreciate the beauty of art in the natural world around them.”
She said the thefts are “a selfish act (that) harms many, including the artist, arts venues and art appreciators. Hopefully, this one evil act will not allow this wonderful public venue to be cancelled in the future, as the people of Anacortes will lose an important aspect of public art in their town.”
