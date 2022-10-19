Alex, David and Evan Rodriguez are brothers who were all educated in engineering, but after spending some time working engineering jobs, they realized they were being drawn in a new direction.
In talking with their grandparents and some older neighbors, they saw a need and realized there was something they could do to benefit this community while building a business.
They formed Linked Lives, a company aimed at helping older residents in town in a way that also gives them a connection to younger generations.
Part of the goal is to help people with tasks that may seem simple but could actually hurt someone's chances of staying safe in their own homes.
This isn't about specialized labor such as landscaping or construction. It's more about the types of things that can become more difficult as people age, such as assembling furniture, moving boxes, hanging pictures, working with technology or even light yard work, the brothers said.
"These are things that would take us an hour or so, but would take them all day to complete or be something that is weighing on their mind for days," Alex said.
They've set up the company in a way that aims to build connections. It isn't meant for one-time assistance. Instead, clients sign up for a membership to have a person visit their home for a two-hour time period either once a month, twice a month or weekly, to do whatever job is needed. For now, that person would be one of the three brothers, though they have plans to expand.
The brothers are hoping that as they form connections with their clients and provide regular stop-ins to help out, it will also help their clients avoid accidents that could occur if they tried to do tasks on their own that aren't particularly safe, Alex said.
The business has been going for several weeks now, but the brothers built up a prototype model that they first used on family and friends to make sure the scheduling and system would work out, Evan said. It also gave them time to work out logistics on things like insurance and legal paperwork that needed to be filled out, he said.
The goal is to eventually hire college and high school students, Evan said.
There are great kids in this community who would be perfect in this role, Alex said.
"Right now, there is no link between kids with good character and the elderly who need help," he said.
The plan is to hire people who are caring, friendly and ready to work, Alex said.
Davi said he thinks each of the brothers has his own set of strengths that contribute well to the overall business.
Some people say not to go into business with family, but things are going very well so far, he said.
According to the brothers, Alex is logic-brained and great with problem-solving and making decisions. Evan is well-suited for the people side of the equation, getting people involved and inspiring them to rally behind an idea. David is a mix of the two — very focused and great at execution, both Alex and Evan said.
While they aren't technically in engineering anymore, Alex said he thinks some of the same concepts apply to their business. Starting a business requires core concepts of putting together a plan, figuring out optimization and making things work.
It's just engineering a business, instead of an airplane or other physical item, Alex said.
