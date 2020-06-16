Residents of Anacortes blew bubbles along Commercial Avenue on Saturday to honor Ray Conger, who died June 7. Conger was often seen spreading joy to passersby in Anacortes, blowing massive bubbles from his wheelchair and holding up signs to encourage people to smile.
