The Anacortes City Council on Monday extended until Oct. 12 its moratorium on five-story apartment buildings in the R4 zone west of Commercial Avenue.
Specifically, the building code allows an additional story if one-fourth of the building’s apartments are 600 square feet or smaller.
The council imposed a moratorium in October 2019 to revisit the “bonus height provision” in response to concerns about the size of a five-story apartment building under construction at 18th Street and O Avenue.
The moratorium was extended in April and October 2020. City staff said this third extension is needed because chances to work with the public have been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
One resident, Frank Nebuloni, submitted a comment in favor of limiting building heights citywide to 40 feet.
“By increasing the height limits and thus the density, Anacortes will become too congested,” he wrote. “The quality of life that so many people move here for will be gone.”
