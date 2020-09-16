The Anacortes Fire Department issued on Sept. 10 a ban on recreational fires within the Anacortes city limits.
Because of extreme fire danger caused by a long period of warm dry weather, no recreational charcoal or wood fires are allowed. All burn permits previously issued are temporarily suspended, the department reported. The state issued a similar burn ban for all state and local park campgrounds in Skagit County.
“We have had three or four calls (regarding) recreational fires — camp fires at Washington Park or fire pits in backyards — where the people were unaware of the updated burn ban, which restricts pretty much everything,” Fire Chief Dave Oliveri said Sunday. “The firefighters inform the people of the new restriction and the fires are put out. Everyone has been very understanding and cooperative, as you would expect from our Anacortes community.”
