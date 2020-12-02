ZaZa Turkish Coffee
ZaZa Turkish Coffee, once serving Decater Island, has now found a new home at Cap Sante Marina. Crafting strong Turkish coffee, as well as lattes and teas, owner Leo Zaza is upholding a tradition passed to him from his family who are coffee bean growers in Turkey.
The shop also sells Turkish delight confections and knishes.
ZaZa Turkish Coffee is located at 1019 Q Avenue.
Paris Restaurant And Bar
Specializing in Mediterranean fare, Paris Restaurant and Bar is the latest eatery to open in Anacortes.
Owners Austin Lash and Vincent Granville source their ingredients locally, and the restaurant will host live performers in the future.
Paris Restaurant is currently open every day for pickup, delivery and outdoor seating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m at 414 Commerical Avenue.
J Slocum Marine
Jessica Slocum opened J Slocum Marine after some late summer planning. Originally intending a spring start, Slocum opened shop in early October when the space at 625 Commercial Avenue became available.
She sold her car to help buy inventory and moved with her family up from a house in Everett to a sailboat here in Anacortes. The store carries workwear and marine clothing.
“We are trying to outfit all the island-hoppers,” Slocum said.
West Coast Candle Supply
West Coast Candle Supply opened mid-November in the Harbor Business Center. Tamara Loucks, owner and candle-maker, aims to make these materials more accessible to the Anacortes community.
The shop offers candle-making supplies, such as waxes, dyes and fragrance oils, for hobbyists and sells wholesale to businesses.
West Coast Candle Supply is located at 9090 S. Marchs Pt. Road, Building C, #120. Online shopping is available at westcoastcandlesupply.com.
