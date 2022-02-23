J Slocum Marine, an outdoor clothing store in Anacortes, will soon move to 419 Commercial Ave in the historic building occupied by The Majestic near 5th Street Bistro.
Store co-owners Jessica Slocum and Jeromie Martinez realized last summer that they needed more space to accommodate more clothing and sizes.
“We rapidly outgrew this space, and we recognized the need in the community,” Martinez said.
Don Measamer, the city planner, helped them find a new location, Slocum said.
The store initially opened in October 2020. Before the store opened, the owners purchased a 30-foot slip in the Anacortes marina right before the pandemic and ended up quarantining on the boat. Later, they realized that Anacortes had a need for men’s clothing and outdoor clothing.
“We want to bring quality clothes to town so people don’t have to leave town to get what they need or shop online,” Slocum said.
The store sells items specially chosen for the weather in this area. Many items are waterproof.
“Anacortes is the gateway to San Juans, so it is nice to have a store to hit before you take off,” Martinez said. “The clothes are geared toward adventure- minded people.”
When they make the move, the owners are hoping to offer more brands and have extended hours.
---
Blackberry Lane Boutique
Blackberry Lane Boutique opened a storefront in October after having an online presence in Anacortes for the past two years. The store features women’s clothing items from sizes small to 3x and everything is under $40.
“So the goal is so that everybody can shop regardless of their size and budget,” Krista Poynter said, an employee of Blackberry Lane. “We want everybody to feel good.”
Since opening in October, the storefront has been successful and has many loyal customers through its online Facebook group, Poynter said.
Poynter and store owner Stephanie Bates grew up in Anacortes.
“Everyone is so friendly,” Poynter said. “It is a great town.”
Aside from women’s clothing, the store offers children’s clothing from sizes newborn to 12 months. The store features accessories, shoes and locally made jewelry by Laura Ferguson.
The storefront allows for Blackberry Lane Boutique fans to enjoy the “selfie room.” This room is decorated with a blackberry-themed wall and a seasonal wall. Customers can take pictures while trying on clothes or just for drop-in selfies.
