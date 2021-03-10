PulsePNW, the latest fitness center
A new fitness boutique has opened its doors at 718 Commercial Avenue. Emily Armas, owner of PulsePNW, has lived in Anacortes off and on for the last 1o years and has taught fitness for four years. She is offering classes on barre, body core, bootcamp and more. Online sign-ups for classes and open gym are required at pulsepnw.com.
“I can’t even believe this is my job, it is so much fun,” Armas said.
Classes are currently at 25 percent capacity, with other safety measures in effect.
Waterfront Alliance expands before spring season
Matthew Halliday, resident of Mount Vernon and Orcas Island, is now Community Boating Director of the Anacortes Waterfront Alliance. Halliday has experience in expedition sailing and wilderness education and studied environmental science and resource management at the University of Washington.
The Waterfront Alliance also expanded its fleet through the acquirement of FJ sailboats and Rigid Hull Inflatable boats.
The high school spring sailing season will begin on Wednesday, March 3, with coronavirus safety measures.
Island Hospital gets new financial leadership
It was announced that Julie Stewart, MBA, is the hospital’s new chief financial officer. Stewart received her master’s in Business Administration from Clemson University. She is moving from Portland, Oregon, where she owned the Academy Theater.
“I am happy to embrace Island Hospital’s vision while looking toward the future and focusing on strategy and growth during this complex and challenging time,” Stewart said.
The previous CFO, Elise Cutter, held the position since 2013 and is now the chief operating officer.
Anacortes Telescope & Wild Bird moving
Anacortes Telescope & Wild Bird is moving to a new location in Colville.
Herb York operated the store on Fidalgo Island for 23 years. Despite the move, York said he’s keeping “Anacortes” in the name and will continue to ship products to customers in the area.
