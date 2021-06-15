Bakerview Fitness Center, 2801 Commercial Ave., is hosting a celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday that incudes a collection of small businesses in a pop-up market outside the business.
Businesses and items include Bay to Bay Sales, Bill Mitchell’s Coloring Books, Blackberry Lane Boutique, Crafts by Amber Joslyn, Crazy Cora’s Pie Co., Home Garden Creative, Origami Owl with Jean Fantini, Rhino Cat Designs, Terry’s Woodshop and Treat Yourself Cookies.
