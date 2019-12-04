Anacortes Brewery is one of 40 craft breweries participating in the 15th annual Winter Beer Festival, Friday and Saturday in Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park in Seattle.
The tasting event is presented by the Washington Brewers Guild and will feature 142 holiday season creations — dark malty stouts, robust winter warmers, rich barrel-aged gems, coffee beers, chocolate brews and more.
Anacortes Brewery will pour its Klosterbier, a smooth, dark lager; Herbert’s Ale, a hoppy, Northwest-style amber ale made with Skagit Valley malt; Noel Winter Ale, which uses various aromatic specialty malts and mild American Noble hop varieties; and Cream Bee, brewed with local honey, all-pilsner malt and Mount Hood hops.
