Five local business people have been nominated to the 2020 board of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce:
• Randy Burgess, ACE Hardware
• Kate Bennett, Bennett & Bennett
• Jason Easton, Evans Funeral Home
• Erin Meissner, Bubba Sudz Car Wash
• Richard Wright, Cap Sante Marine
Additional candidates can be nominated by a petition signed by at least 35 voting members of the chamber. Petitions must be filed with the nominating committee by Nov. 30.
Ballots will be mailed to chamber members, with voting taking place at the chamber’s annual meeting, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at Fidalgo Bay Resort, 4701 Fidalgo Bay Road.
For information, contact Stephanie Hamilton, chamber president and CEO, shamilton@anacortes.org or 360-293-7911.
