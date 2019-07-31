Skagit County’s unemployment rate was 5.8% in June, tied with two other counties for 15th highest jobless rate in Washington, according to the state Employment Security Department. Skagit’s jobless rate in May was 4.6 percent.
Of 62,589 people in the civilian work force in Skagit County, 58,942 were employed and 3,647 were unemployed, Employment Security reported. Of neighboring counties, Island’s rate was 5.7 percent, Whatcom 5.4%, San Juan 3.8%, and Snohomish 3.1%.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.7%; the state rate was 4.6%.
Based on a federal Bureau of Labor Statistics survey of businesses and governments, Washington gained an estimated 6,000 jobs during the month. Private-sector employment increased by an estimated 5,400. Government employment increased by 600. Education and health services employment grew by 2,500, with 2,100 jobs added in health services and social assistance.
The number of jobs in information increased by 1,600, with 700 jobs added by software publishers, the bureau reported. Employment in manufacturing increased by 1,300 overall, with 900 jobs added in aerospace product and parts manufacturing. Professional and business services employment rose by 600, with professional, scientific and technical services adding 500 jobs.
Employment in specialty trades decreased by 1,400, the bureau reported. Employment in construction decreased by 800.
